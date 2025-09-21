Violence Erupts at Right-Wing Demonstration in the Netherlands Ahead of Election
12:25 JST, September 21, 2025
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A right-wing demonstration in the Netherlands erupted into violence and chaos Saturday as rioters clashed with police and vandalized a political party’s office, just weeks before the country holds a general election.
Police used tear gas and a water cannon to disperse rioters who threw objects at officers and torched a police car. There was no immediate word on injuries or arrests. Dutch media showed rioters also attacking an office of a centrist political party, D66.
“Scum. You keep your hands off political parties,” the party’s leader Rob Jetten said in a message on X. “If you think you can intimidate us, tough luck. We will never let extremist rioters take our beautiful country away.”
A smaller group of rioters headed for the Dutch parliament complex, which is currently fenced off as it undergoes a yearslong renovation. Police prevented them entering the largely deserted area.
The violence erupted at a demonstration attended by hundreds of people, many of them wearing black and waving flags, that called for tougher asylum policies.
“Shocking and bizarre images of shameless violence in The Hague, after a demonstration got out of hand,” caretaker Prime Minister Dick Schoof wrote on X. He called the attacks on police and the D66 office “completely unacceptable” and expressed confidence that police and prosecutors would bring the rioters to justice.
The unrest comes weeks before an Oct. 29 general election that was called after anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders pulled his party out of the ruling coalition in a dispute over moves to rein in migration.
In a statement, Wilders condemned the rioters for blocking a highway and attacking police, calling them “idiots” and “scum.”
