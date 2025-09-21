British Couple Held for Months in Afghanistan Arrive Back in UK
12:11 JST, September 21, 2025
LONDON (AP) — A British couple held in Afghanistan for more than seven months on undisclosed charges arrived in the U.K. on Saturday after being released by the Taliban.
Peter and Barbie Reynolds, aged 80 and 76, respectively, who were freed on Friday, were pictured smiling and looking to be in good health as they arrived at Heathrow Airport.
The couple had lived in Afghanistan for 18 years and ran an education and training organization in the country’s central province of Bamiyan, choosing to remain in the country after the Taliban seized power.
They had been held for nearly eight months following their arrest as they travelled to their home in Bamyan province, central Afghanistan, in February. They had been held in a maximum security prison, and faced long periods of separation.
Their plight underlined the concerns of the West over the actions of the Taliban since they overthrew the country’s U.S.-backed government in a 2021 lightning offensive.
Analysts say the move by the Taliban, which was facilitated by Qatar, could be part of a broader effort to gain international recognition.
Earlier this month, the Taliban said they had reached an agreement with U.S. envoys on a prisoner exchange as part of an effort to normalize relations. The meeting came after the Taliban in March released U.S. citizen George Glezmann, who was abducted while traveling through Afghanistan as a tourist.
It remains unclear what, if anything, the Taliban had been promised for the Reynolds’ release. However, Afghanistan’s list of needs is long.
The Western aid money that flowed into it after the 2001 U.S.-led invasion has been severely cut as needs continue to mount, particularly after a magnitude 6 quake on Aug. 31. Its economy remains on shaky ground.
But Western nations remain hesitant to provide money to the Taliban government, citing their restrictions on women and personal freedoms.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
After Largely Ignoring Suffering in Gaza, Israeli Media Start to Report on Palestinian Hardships
-
V of K-Pop Sensation BTS Thrills Fans with First Pitch at Dodgers Game and Meets Shohei Ohtani
-
Mercedes-Benz Offloads Nissan Stake for $325 Million, Source Says
-
Japan Accelerates Missile Deployment Amid Rising Regional Tensions
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High, Yen Falls as PM Ishiba Resigns (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Seafood Exports Still Hurting in Wake of Fukushima Incident, but Hopes Rising for Chinese Market
-
China’s Youth Unemployment Remains High at Over 17% in July Amid Serious Job Market Recession
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More