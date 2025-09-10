Apple Has Unveiled Its iPhone 17 Lineup, Including the First iPhone Air. Here’s What’s New

The Associated Press

The iPhone 17 Pro is displayed during an announcement of new products at Apple Park on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Cupertino, Calif.

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup is here. The tech giant on Tuesday unveiled four new models that mark the latest editions to its marquee product.

That includes the introduction of the iPhone Air, which Apple says is its thinnest smartphone yet. And, as seen in years past, its newest phones boast better cameras, longer lasting batteries and a handful of other upgrades across the board. The latest devices come with a new a A19 chip, which will particularly help power Apple’s artificial intelligence features.

Tuesday’s lineup mark the first phones Apple has released since President Donald Trump returned to the White House and unleased a barrage of tariffs impacting goods that businesses sell and consumers buy every day. Some analysts speculated that California-based Apple may raise iPhone prices leading up to Tuesday’s announcement. But for the most part, Apple is sticking with the same price tags it’s slapped on its newest iPhones over recent years, just weeks after Google also held steady on prices for its new Pixel smartphones.

Here’s what to know about the iPhone 17, which officially hits stores Sept. 19 — and other gadget updates.

iPhone 17 prices

Apple’s going price for the iPhone 17 begins at about $800 — compared to $1,100 and $1,200 for its iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models. The iPhone Air will start at $1,000.

Most of that aligns with the pricing Apple has rolled out with its new iPhones over the last five years — with the exception of the Pro, which is $100 more expensive this year. But that still falls within the $800 to $1,200 range that the company has outlined between its most basic and top offerings since 2020.

Apple’s latest iPhone lineup arrives as companies across industries face rising costs from Trump’s new punishing tariffs on imports from around the world. And the Trump administration has also repeatedly insisted that iPhones should be made in the U.S., rather than in the company’s current manufacturing hubs overseas. But analysts stress that this is an unrealistic demand that would take years to pull off — and could result in doubling, or event tripling, iPhone’s current average price of $1,000.