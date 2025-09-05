15 People Hospitalized after Double-Decker Bus Crashes outside London’s Victoria Station
12:59 JST, September 5, 2025
LONDON (AP) — Fifteen people were hospitalized Thursday after a double-decker bus mounted the sidewalk and crashed outside one of London’s busiest railway stations.
Police said another two people were treated by medics at the scene of the crash near Victoria Station. None of the injures is believed to be life-threatening.
The driver of the route 24 bus was among the injured in the morning rush-hour collision.
Footage showed the bus stopped with a smashed windshield and emergency vehicles including police cars, ambulances and a fire engine in attendance.
Witness Emit Suker said the bus “was going really fast and came off the road.”
“There were about 15, 16 people inside the bus. People were screaming – it was terrible,” Suker said.
The Metropolitan Police force appealed for witnesses to send in phone or dashcam footage as it investigates. There have been no arrests.
Victoria is a major rail, subway and bus hub not far from Buckingham Palace, and is usually thronged with commuters and tourists. Two pedestrians have been killed by buses near the station since 2021.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
V of K-Pop Sensation BTS Thrills Fans with First Pitch at Dodgers Game and Meets Shohei Ohtani
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High as Automakers Rise on Weaker Yen (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Slips from Record High as Investors Weigh Wall Street Lull (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends at Record High as Yen Weakens, Economy Shows Resilience
-
Mercedes-Benz Offloads Nissan Stake for $325 Million, Source Says
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story