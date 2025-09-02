Women’s ODI World Cup Prize Money Soars past Men’s to $13.8 Million
11:10 JST, September 2, 2025
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Cricketers at the Women’s World Cup in India and Sri Lanka will play for $13.8 million in prize money from this month, two years after the men played for $10 million.
The 2022 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand had an overall purse of $3.5 million.
“This four-fold increase in prize money is a landmark moment for women’s cricket and reflects our clear commitment to its long-term growth,” International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah said in a statement on Monday.
“Our message is simple: Women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally. Women’s cricket is on a remarkable upward trajectory, and with this step we are confident the momentum will accelerate.”
The Women’s World Cup starts on Sept. 30 when co-hosts India and Sri Lanka meet in Guwahati. Australia is the defending champion.
The winner of the 13th ODI World Cup will receive $4.48 million, and the runner-up $2.24 million. The losing semifinalists will be awarded $1.12 million each. Group stage competitors earn a guaranteed $250,000.
Each game winner in the group stage will receive another $34,314.
After the group stage, the fifth- and sixth-placed teams will be awarded $700,000 each, and seventh- and eighth-placed teams $280,000 each.
“The uplift (in prize money),” Shah said, “underscores our ambition to deliver a world-class ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and to inspire the next generation of players and fans.”
