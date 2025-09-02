Women’s ODI World Cup Prize Money Soars past Men’s to $13.8 Million

Martin Hunter/Photosport via AP

Australian players celebrate defeating England in the final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, April 3, 2022.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Cricketers at the Women’s World Cup in India and Sri Lanka will play for $13.8 million in prize money from this month, two years after the men played for $10 million.

The 2022 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand had an overall purse of $3.5 million.

“This four-fold increase in prize money is a landmark moment for women’s cricket and reflects our clear commitment to its long-term growth,” International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah said in a statement on Monday.

“Our message is simple: Women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally. Women’s cricket is on a remarkable upward trajectory, and with this step we are confident the momentum will accelerate.”

The Women’s World Cup starts on Sept. 30 when co-hosts India and Sri Lanka meet in Guwahati. Australia is the defending champion.

The winner of the 13th ODI World Cup will receive $4.48 million, and the runner-up $2.24 million. The losing semifinalists will be awarded $1.12 million each. Group stage competitors earn a guaranteed $250,000.

Each game winner in the group stage will receive another $34,314.

After the group stage, the fifth- and sixth-placed teams will be awarded $700,000 each, and seventh- and eighth-placed teams $280,000 each.

“The uplift (in prize money),” Shah said, “underscores our ambition to deliver a world-class ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and to inspire the next generation of players and fans.”