Zelenskyy Announces Arrest in Shooting Death of Pro-Western Ukrainian Politician Andriy Parubiy
10:48 JST, September 1, 2025
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Ukrainian officials arrested a suspect in the shooting death of former parliament speaker and prominent pro-Western politician Andriy Parubiy.
Zelenskyy said in a statement on X that a person was taken into custody after shooting Parubiy in the city of Lviv on Saturday. No details about the suspect or a motive for the killing were released.
“The necessary investigative actions are ongoing. I have instructed that the available information be presented to the public,” Zelenskyy said.
Parubiy, 54, was a lawmaker from the Lviv region who participated in Ukraine’s Orange Revolution in 2004 and led self-defense volunteer units during the Maidan protests of 2014, which forced pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych from office. He was parliament speaker from 2016 to 2019.
