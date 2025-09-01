Hot word :

Zelenskyy Announces Arrest in Shooting Death of Pro-Western Ukrainian Politician Andriy Parubiy

AP file photo
Ukrainian parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy speaks in Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.

The Associated Press

10:48 JST, September 1, 2025

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Ukrainian officials arrested a suspect in the shooting death of former parliament speaker and prominent pro-Western politician Andriy Parubiy.

Zelenskyy said in a statement on X that a person was taken into custody after shooting Parubiy in the city of Lviv on Saturday. No details about the suspect or a motive for the killing were released.

“The necessary investigative actions are ongoing. I have instructed that the available information be presented to the public,” Zelenskyy said.

Parubiy, 54, was a lawmaker from the Lviv region who participated in Ukraine’s Orange Revolution in 2004 and led self-defense volunteer units during the Maidan protests of 2014, which forced pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych from office. He was parliament speaker from 2016 to 2019.

