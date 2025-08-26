Photos Show Thousands Celebrating Caribbean Culture at London’s Notting Hill Carnival
10:17 JST, August 26, 2025
LONDON (AP) — Revelers are parading in colorful costumes through the streets of Notting Hill, in west London, for the annual carnival which started in 1966 and is one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe celebrating Caribbean culture.
The two-day street event attracts around 2 million revelers, musicians and dancers with around 7,000 police officers and staff on duty each day.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High as Automakers Rise on Weaker Yen (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Gains as BOJ Policy Decision Lacks Surprises (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Slips from Record High as Investors Weigh Wall Street Lull (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High on Easing US Tariff Worries, Domestic Firms’ Outlook (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends at Record High as Yen Weakens, Economy Shows Resilience
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)