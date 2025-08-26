Photos Show Thousands Celebrating Caribbean Culture at London’s Notting Hill Carnival

The Associated Press

Revellers take part in the parade during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, Europe’s biggest street party and one of the largest carnivals in the world

LONDON (AP) — Revelers are parading in colorful costumes through the streets of Notting Hill, in west London, for the annual carnival which started in 1966 and is one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe celebrating Caribbean culture.

The two-day street event attracts around 2 million revelers, musicians and dancers with around 7,000 police officers and staff on duty each day.