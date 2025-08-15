Malnourished Kids Arrive Daily at a Gaza Hospital as Netanyahu Denies Hunger

AP

Islam Qudeih shows her severely malnourished shirtless, 2-year-old daughter, Shamm, to journalists at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Aug. 9.

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — The dead body of 2 1/2-year-old Ro’a Mashi lay on the table in Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, her arms and rib cage skeletal, her eyes sunken in her skull. Doctors say she had no preexisting conditions and wasted away over months as her family struggled to find food and treatment.

Her family showed The Associated Press a photo of Ro’a’s body at the hospital, and it was confirmed by the doctor who received her remains. Several days after she died, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday told local media, “There is no hunger. There was no hunger. There was a shortage, and there was certainly no policy of starvation.”

In the face of international outcry, Netanyahu has pushed back, saying reports of starvation are “lies” promoted by Hamas.

However, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric this week warned that starvation and malnutrition in Gaza are at the highest levels since the war began.

The U.N. says nearly 12,000 children under 5 were found to have acute malnutrition in July — including more than 2,500 with severe malnutrition, the most dangerous level. The World Health Organization says the numbers are likely an undercount.

The past two weeks, Israel has allowed around triple the amount of food into Gaza than had been entering since late May. That followed 2 1/2 months when Israel barred all food, medicine and other supplies, saying it was to pressure Hamas to release hostages taken during its 2023 attack that launched the war. The new influx has brought more food within reach for some of the population and lowered some prices in marketplaces, though it remains far more expensive than prewar levels and unaffordable for many.

While better food access might help much of Gaza’s population, “it won’t help the children who are severely malnourished,” said Alex DeWaal, executive director of the World Peace Foundation at Tufts University, who has worked on famine and humanitarian issues for more than 40 years.

When a person is severely malnourished, vital micronutrients are depleted and bodily functions deteriorate. Simply feeding the person can cause harm, known as “refeeding syndrome,” potentially leading to seizures, coma or death. Instead, micronutrients must first be replenished with supplements and therapeutic milk in a hospital.

“We’re talking about thousands of kids who need to be in hospital if they’re going to have a chance of survival,” DeWaal said. “If this approach of increasing the food supply had been undertaken two months ago, probably many of those kids would not have gotten into this situation.”

Any improvement is also threatened by a planned new Israeli offensive that Netanyahu says will capture Gaza City and the tent camps where most of the territory’s population is located. That will prompt a huge new wave of displacement and disrupt food delivery, U.N. and aid officials warn.

Preexisting conditions

The Gaza Health Ministry says 42 children died of malnutrition-related causes since July 1, along with 129 adults. It says 106 children have died of malnutrition during the entire war. The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government, is staffed by medical professionals and its figures on casualties are seen by the U.N. and other experts as the most reliable.

The Israeli military Tuesday pointed to the fact that some children who died had preexisting conditions, arguing their deaths were “unrelated to their nutritional status.” It said a review by its experts had concluded there are “no signs of a widespread malnutrition phenomenon” in Gaza.

At his press briefing Sunday, Netanyahu spoke in front of a screen reading “Fake Starving Children” over photos of skeletal children with preexisting conditions. He accused Hamas of starving the remaining Israeli hostages and repeated claims the militant group is diverting large amounts of aid, a claim the U.N. denies.

Doctors in Gaza acknowledge that some of those dying or starving have chronic conditions, including cerebral palsy, rickets or genetic disorders, some of which make children more vulnerable to malnutrition. However, those conditions are manageable when food and proper medical treatments are available, they say.

“The worsening shortages of food led to these cases’ swift deterioration,” said Dr. Yasser Abu Ghali, head of Nasser’s pediatrics unit. “Malnutrition was the main factor in their deaths.”

Of 13 emaciated children whose cases the AP has seen since late July, five had no preexisting conditions — including three who died — according to doctors.

Abu Ghali spoke next to the body of Jamal al-Najjar, a 5-year-old who died Tuesday of malnutrition and was born with rickets, which hinders the ability to metabolize vitamins, weakening bones.

In the past months, the boy’s weight fell from 16 kilograms to 7 (35 pounds to 15), said his father, Fadi al-Najjar, whose lean face showed his own hunger.

Asked about Netanyahu’s claim there was no hunger in Gaza, he pointed at Jamal’s protruding rib cage. “Of course there’s famine,” he said. “Does a 5-year-old child’s chest normally come to look like this?”

Skin and bones

Dr. Ahmed al-Farra, Nasser’s general director of pediatrics, said the facility receives 10-20 children with severe malnutrition a day, and the numbers are rising.

On Sunday, a severely malnourished 2-year-old, Shamm Qudeih, cried in pain in her hospital bed. Her arms, legs and ribs were skeletal, her belly inflated.

“She has lost all fat and muscle,” al-Farra said. She weighed 4 kilograms (9 pounds), a third of a 2-year-old’s normal weight.

Doctors suspect Shamm suffers from a rare genetic condition called glycogen storage disease, which changes how the body uses and stores glycogen, a form of sugar, and can impact muscle and bone development. But they can’t test for it in Gaza, al-Farra said.

Normally, the condition can be managed through a high-carbohydrate diet.

Her family applied a year ago for medical evacuation, joining a list of thousands the WHO says need urgent treatment abroad. For months, Israel slowed evacuations to a near standstill or halted them for long stretches. But it appears to be stepping up permissions, with more than 60 allowed to leave in the first week of August, according to the U.N.

Permission for Shamm to leave Gaza finally came this week, and on Wednesday, she was heading to a hospital in Italy.