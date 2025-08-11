6.1 Earthquake Hits Turkey’s Balikesir Province, Killing 1 and Collapsing Buildings
12:29 JST, August 11, 2025
ISTANBUL (AP) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Turkey’s northwestern province of Balikesir on Sunday, killing at least one person and causing more than a dozen buildings to collapse, officials said. At least 29 people were injured.
The earthquake, with an epicenter in the town of Sindirgi, sent shocks that were felt some 200 kilometers (125 miles) to the north in Istanbul – a city of more than 16 million people.
An elderly woman died shortly after being pulled out alive from the debris of a collapsed building in Sindirgi, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told reporters. Four other people were rescued from the building.
Yerlikaya said a total of 16 buildings collapsed in the region – most of them derelict and unused. Two mosque minarets also tumbled down, he said.
None of the injured were in serious condition, the minister said.
Television footage showed rescue teams asking for silence so they can listen for signs of life beneath the rubble.
Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency said the earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 4.6, and urged citizens not to enter damaged buildings.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a statement wishing all affected citizens a speedy recovery.
“May God protect our country from any kind of disaster,” he wrote on X.
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.
In 2023, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 53,000 people in Turkey and destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern and southeastern provinces. Another 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Trump Announces Trade Deal with Japan, Including 15% Tariff (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Soars to One-Year Peak on Trade Deal; Bonds Slide
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Falls as Traders Lock in Gains after US Trade Deal Rally (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Gains as BOJ Policy Decision Lacks Surprises (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Gains on Weaker Yen; Chip Shares Cheer TSMC Earnings (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Ishiba Says Japan, U.S. Cannot Keep Going Along Parallel Lines Forever on Tariffs
-
Eel Imports Peak at Narita Airport Ahead of Day When Grilled Eel Traditionally Eaten
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Slows but Stays above BOJ Target, Keeps Hike Bets Alive
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June
-
Measures Need to be Taken to Attract Foreign Visitors to Regional Areas; Govt Wants 60 Mil. Annual Visitors in 2030