Weakened Gil Now a Tropical Storm in the Eastern Pacific with No Threat to Land Expected

NOAA via AP

In this satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropial Storm Gil located south-southwest of the southern Baja California Peninsula on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Gil weakened into a tropical storm in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday and was not forecast to threaten land.

The Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm’s maximum sustained winds dropped to 65 mph (100 kph).

It was about 1,440 miles (2,320 kilometers) west of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula and was moving west-northwest at 21 mph (33 kph).

Further weakening was forecast, and no coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

It is a busy period for storms in the eastern Pacific. Other storms could develop in the coming days in the eastern Pacific, forecasters said.