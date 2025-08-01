Clouds Force Last-Minute Delay for Astronaut Launch to the International Space Station
11:21 JST, August 1, 2025
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Thick clouds prompted SpaceX to call off Thursday’s planned launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA.
The countdown was halted at the one-minute, 7-second mark.
SpaceX’s next launch attempt from Kennedy Space Center is Friday, although the weather forecast is less favorable.
The U.S., Japanese and Russian crew will spend at least six months at the space station, replacing colleagues launched in March as the fill-ins for NASA’s two stuck astronauts.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who’s temporarily leading NASA, was at Kennedy Space Center for the launch attempt. The morning started out with ideal weather, but the wind picked up and the clouds rolled in.
