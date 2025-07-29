London Stabbings Leave 2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized, Including Suspect
10:47 JST, July 29, 2025
LONDON (AP) — A stabbing attack at a London business on Monday killed two people and sent two more to the hospital, including the suspect who was in grave condition, police said.
A 58-year-old-man was killed at the scene in the Southwark section of central London, the Metropolitan police said. A 27-year-old man died from his injuries at the hospital.
The attack was not believed to be terror related, Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said.
A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident but was in life-threatening condition, police said. Another man was hospitalized but expected to survive.
Police did not reveal any details about the business where the crime occurred or a possible motive. None of the victims or the suspect was named.
