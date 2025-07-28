Passengers Flee Smoking Jet on Emergency Slide after Apparent Landing Gear Problem at Denver Airport
10:53 JST, July 28, 2025
Passengers slid down an emergency slide of a smoking jet at Denver International Airport due to a possible problem with the plane’s landing gear, authorities said.
American Airlines Flight 3023 reported a “possible landing gear incident” during its departure from Denver on Saturday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The problem involved an aircraft tire, the Fort Worth, Texas-based airline said in a statement.
The Boeing 737 MAX 8 carrying 173 passengers and six crew members was on its way to Miami International Airport, American said.
Video aired by local media showed people sliding down the inflatable chute near the front of the plane while clutching luggage and small children. Some passengers, including at least one adult carrying a young child, tripped at the end of the slide and fell onto the concrete runway. Passengers were then taken to the terminal by bus.
Shay Armistead, a 17-year-old from Minturn, Colorado, described a chaotic scene.
After hearing a loud “boom,” the plane “started to violently shake and we were drifting to the left side of the runway,” Armistead told The Associated Press in an interview.
Armistead and her teammates on a ski racing team were on their way from Colorado to Chile when it happened.
“I started grabbing my friend’s hands, I was like ‘Oh my God,’ and then they slammed on the brakes, and we all like went forward and they finally brought the plane to a stop,” she said. “It was just terrifying.”
One of the passengers was taken to a hospital with a minor injury, American Airlines said in its statement. Five people were evaluated for injuries at the scene but did not require hospitalization, airport officials said.
“About halfway to takeoff speed, we hear a big bang and a pop,” passenger Shaun Williams told KUSA-TV. “The pilot immediately started abort procedures for taking off. You could feel him start to hit the brakes.”
Firefighters extinguished a fire on the aircraft, the Denver Fire Department said.
“All customers and crew deplaned safely, and the aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team,” American said.
In a statement, the FAA said it’s investigating.
Armistead said she’s thankful for everyone who helped her and the other passengers, and grateful that she’s safe.
“You’ve just got to appreciate what you’re given, and I’m so grateful that it wasn’t worse,” Armistead said. ___ This story corrects the spelling of a passenger’s name. She is Shay Armistead, not Armisteaz.
