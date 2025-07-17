Bayeux Tapestry to Be Displayedin U.K. for First Time in Nearly 1,000 Years
14:23 JST, July 17, 2025
LONDON (AP) — The Bayeux Tapestry, the 11th-century artwork depicting the Norman conquest of England, will be displayed in the U.K. for the first time in almost 1,000 years.
Officials said on July 8 that the treasured medieval tapestry will be on loan from France and arrive next year at the British Museum, where it will star in a blockbuster exhibition from September 2026 to July 2027.
The loan was announced during French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the U.K.
The fragile 70-meter (230-foot) cloth depicts the events leading up to the conquest of England by William the Conqueror in 1066. The artwork was believed to have been commissioned by Bishop Odo of Bayeux and has been displayed in various locations across France, including most recently at the Bayeux Museum in Normandy.
“The Bayeux Tapestry is one of the most iconic pieces of art ever produced in the U.K. and I am delighted that we will be able to welcome it here in 2026,” Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said in a statement.
“This loan is a symbol of our shared history with our friends in France, a relationship built over centuries and one that continues to endure,” she added.
In return, the British Museum will loan treasures from the Sutton Hoo collection — artifacts from a 7th century Anglo Saxon ship burial — to museums in Normandy. The excavation of Sutton Hoo was dramatized in the 2021 film “The Dig” starring Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan.
Other items to be loaned to France include the Lewis Chessmen, the mysterious medieval chess pieces carved from walrus tusks and whales’ teeth dating from around the 12th century that were discovered on the Isle of Lewis in Scotland.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends at over 11-Month High as US Stocks Rally Boosts Risk Appetite (UPDATE 1)
-
North Korea Fired Multiple-launch Rockets from Near Pyongyang, South Korea Says
-
Trump to Put 25% Tariffs on Japan and South Korea, New Import Taxes on 12 Other Nations
-
The Suspension of Thailand’s Prime Minister over a Leaked Phone Call Stirs Familiar Turmoil
-
South Korea, Japan and US Conduct Air Drill as Defence Chiefs Meet
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
5-Kilogram Bag of Rice Price Falls Below ¥4,000: 1st Time in 4 Months
-
Japan’s Agriculture Ministry Starts Survey of Rice Farmers Across Japan on Production Outlook
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits 2-year High, Keeps Rate-Hike Bets Alive
-
Japan to Collaborate with 3 European Countries on Infrastructure Development; Will Work With Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic to Build Railroads, Energy Systems
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday