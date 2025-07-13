Russia Warns US, South Korea and Japan against Forming Security Alliance Targeting North Korea

Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP

In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, second right, shakes hands with North Korean officials upon his arrival at an airport outside Pyongyang, North Korea, on Friday, July 11, 2025.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister warned the U.S., South Korea and Japan against forming a security partnership targeting North Korea as he visited his country’s ally for talks on further solidifying their booming military and other cooperation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke Saturday at North Korea’s eastern Wonsan city, where he met the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, and conveyed greetings from President Vladimir Putin.

Kim during the meeting reaffirmed his government’s commitment to “unconditionally support and encourage all measures” taken by Russia in its conflict with Ukraine.

He said Pyongyang and Moscow share identical views on “all strategic issues in conformity with the level of alliance,” according to North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency.

Lavrov called for the two countries to further strengthen their “strategic and tactical cooperation and intensify concerted action” in international affairs, KCNA reported.

Relations between Russia and North Korea have been flourishing in recent years, with North Korea supplying troops and ammunition to support Russia’s war against Ukraine in return for military and economic assistance.

That has raised concerns among South Korea, the U.S. and others that Russia might also transfer sensitive technologies to North Korea that can increase the danger of its nuclear and missile programs.

Speaking with reporters after a meeting with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui, Lavrov accused the U.S., South Korea and Japan of what he called military buildups around North Korea.

“We warn against exploiting these ties to build alliances directed against anyone, including North Korea and, of course, Russia,” he said, according to Russia’s state Tass news agency.

The U.S., South Korea and Japan have expanded or restored their trilateral military exercises in response to North Korea’s advancing nuclear program. The three countries held a joint air drill Friday involving U.S. nuclear-capable bombers near the Korean Peninsula as their top military officers met in Seoul and urged North Korea to cease all unlawful activities threatening regional security.

North Korea views major U.S.-led military drills as invasion rehearsals and has long argued it is forced to develop nuclear weapons to defend itself from U.S. military threats.

Russia understands North Korea’s decision to seek nuclear weapons, Lavrov said.

“The technologies used by North Korea are the result of the work of its own scientists. We respect North Korea’s aspirations and understand the reasons why it is pursuing nuclear development,” Lavrov said, according to Tass.

During their meeting, Choe reiterated North Korea “unconditionally” supports Russia’s fight against Ukraine, as Lavrov repeated Russia’s gratitude for the contribution North Korean troops made in efforts to repel a Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk border region.

North Korea recently opened a mammoth beach resort in Wonsan city, the meeting venue, that it says can accommodate nearly 20,000 people.

In his comments at the start of his meeting with Choe, Lavrov said, “I am sure that Russian tourists will be increasingly eager to come here. We will do everything we can to facilitate this, creating conditions for this, including air travel,” according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Wonsan-Kalma tourist zone is at the center of Kim’s push to boost tourism to improve his country’s troubled economy. However, prospects for the tourist complex aren’t clear as North Korea appears unlikely to fully reopen its borders and embrace Western tourists anytime soon.