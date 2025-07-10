Queen Camilla Visits Wimbledon and Watches Quarterfinal Matches at Centre Court
11:22 JST, July 10, 2025
LONDON (AP) — Queen Camilla returned to Wimbledon for Wednesday’s quarterfinal matches a year after joining in “the wave” with a No. 1 Court crowd.
Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, visited with All England Club chair Debbie Jevans in the morning before play got started at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.
At Centre Court, Camilla watched as unseeded Belinda Bencic beat No. 7 Mirra Andreeva 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2). British actor Hugh Grant was also seated in the Royal Box.
Earlier, Camilla spoke to seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and met lead groundsperson Will Brierley, lead gardener Robin Murphy, heritage collections manager Malin Lundin, as well as a ball girl and ball boy.
Djokovic declined to say what he and Camilla spoke about but said it was “a nice exchange.”
“Of course, it’s a great honor and privilege for me to be able to shake hands with the Queen of England. I’ve had that honor, as well, 2010, with the late Queen Elizabeth,” he said.
Djokovic beat No. 22 seed Flavio Cobolli 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 to set up a semifinal against No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who ousted No. 10 Ben Shelton 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4.
In the other women’s quarterfinal match, No. 8 Iga Swiatek beat No. 19 Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 7-5.
A year ago, Camilla threw her hands in the air with other fans during a match between Lorenzo Musetti and Taylor Fritz.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korea Fired Multiple-launch Rockets from Near Pyongyang, South Korea Says
-
Trump to Put 25% Tariffs on Japan and South Korea, New Import Taxes on 12 Other Nations
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends at over 11-Month High as US Stocks Rally Boosts Risk Appetite (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits 4-Month High on Wall Street’s Lead; BOJ Lifts Banks(UPDATE 1)
-
Air India Passenger Plane with 244 Aboard Crashes in India’s Northwestern Ahmedabad City
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Eyes Hosting Major International Standards Conference in 2029; Govt Making Plans to Host IEC Event in Yokohama
-
Japan’s Agriculture Ministry Starts Survey of Rice Farmers Across Japan on Production Outlook
-
Tariff-Free Rice to Be Auctioned Off 3 Months Early, as Japan Seeks to Tame High Prices for the Staple
-
Agriculture Minister Considers Review of Japan’s Rice Harvest Statistics (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits 2-year High, Keeps Rate-Hike Bets Alive