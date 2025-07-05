World’s Largest Legoland Opens to Tourists in Shanghai
14:37 JST, July 5, 2025
SHANGHAI (AP) — Visitors were welcomed by a giant Lego man over 26 meters (85 feet) tall named Dada as they arrived at the new Legoland resort in Shanghai.
The Legoland resort, which opened Saturday, is the first in China. It is the largest Legoland in the world and was built with 85 million Lego bricks.
The resort was developed in conjunction with the Shanghai government by Merlin Entertainments and the LEGO Group.
Among the main attractions in the resort is Miniland, which replicates well-known sights from across the world using Lego bricks. It features sights from across China like Beijing’s Temple of Heaven and Shanghai’s the Bund waterfront. There’s also a boat tour through a historical Chinese water town built with Lego bricks.
Visitors were greeted by performances featuring Legoland characters. Tickets range from $44 (319 yuan) to $84 (599 yuan).
