Hot word :

Home>News Services>Associated Press

World’s Largest Legoland Opens to Tourists in Shanghai

The Associated Press
A view of Legoland Shanghai a day before it opens to the public in Shanghai, China, Friday, July 4, 2025.

The Associated Press

14:37 JST, July 5, 2025

SHANGHAI (AP) — Visitors were welcomed by a giant Lego man over 26 meters (85 feet) tall named Dada as they arrived at the new Legoland resort in Shanghai.

The Legoland resort, which opened Saturday, is the first in China. It is the largest Legoland in the world and was built with 85 million Lego bricks.

The resort was developed in conjunction with the Shanghai government by Merlin Entertainments and the LEGO Group.

Among the main attractions in the resort is Miniland, which replicates well-known sights from across the world using Lego bricks. It features sights from across China like Beijing’s Temple of Heaven and Shanghai’s the Bund waterfront. There’s also a boat tour through a historical Chinese water town built with Lego bricks.

Visitors were greeted by performances featuring Legoland characters. Tickets range from $44 (319 yuan) to $84 (599 yuan).

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Associated Press Page

Associated Press Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING