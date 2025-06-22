Houthis Threaten to Resume Attacks on US Vessels in the Red Sea If Trump Administration Joins Israel’s Campaign on Iran
10:57 JST, June 22, 2025
CAIRO (AP) — Houthis threaten to resume attacks on US vessels in the Red Sea if Trump administration joins Israel’s campaign on Iran.
