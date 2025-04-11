China Announces Countermeasures by Raising Tariffs on U.S. Goods from 84％ to 125％ from Saturday
17:41 JST, April 11, 2025
BEIJING (AP) — China announced countermeasures on Friday, raising tariffs on U.S. goods from 84% to 125% starting Saturday.
The U.S. and China have escalated trade war by raising tariffs even as U.S. President Donald Trump hit a pause on tariffs for other countries.
Trump’s universal tariffs on China total 145%. When Trump announced Wednesday that China faced 125% tariffs, he did not include a 20% tariff on China tied to its role in fentanyl production.
“The U.S. alternately raising abnormally high tariffs on China has become a numbers game, which has no practical economic significance, and will become a joke in the history of the world economy,” a Commerce Ministry spokesman said in a statement announcing the countermeasure. “However, if the US insists on continuing to substantially infringe on China’s interests, China will resolutely counter and fight to the end.”
China’s Commerce Ministry said it was filing another lawsuit with the World Trade Organization on the raising of U.S. tariffs.
