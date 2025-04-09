Home>News Services>Associated Press

Strong Quake Shakes Taiwan

11:29 JST, April 9, 2025

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A strong earthquake shook Taiwan on Wednesday morning, setting off alarms in the capital, Taipei.

The quake lasted only a few seconds.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.0 quake was centered 21 kilometers (12 miles) south-southeast of Yilan on the northeast coast. It was 69 kilometers deep.

