Strong Quake Shakes Taiwan
11:29 JST, April 9, 2025
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A strong earthquake shook Taiwan on Wednesday morning, setting off alarms in the capital, Taipei.
The quake lasted only a few seconds.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.0 quake was centered 21 kilometers (12 miles) south-southeast of Yilan on the northeast coast. It was 69 kilometers deep.
