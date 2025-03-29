New US Strikes Against Houthi Rebels Kill at Least 1 in Yemen
17:46 JST, March 29, 2025
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Suspected U.S. airstrikes pounded Yemen overnight into Saturday, reportedly killing at least one person as the American military acknowledged earlier bombing a major military site in the heart of Sanaa controlled by the Houthi rebels.
The full extent of the damage and possible casualties wasn’t immediately clear. The attacks followed a night of airstrikes early Friday that appeared particularly intense compared to other days in the campaign that began March 15.
An Associated Press review has found the new American operation under President Donald Trump appears more extensive than those under former President Joe Biden, as the U.S. moves from solely targeting launch sites to firing at ranking personnel as well as dropping bombs in cities.
Meanwhile, satellite photos analyzed by the AP show a mysterious airstrip just off Yemen in a key maritime chokepoint now appears ready to accept flights and B-2 bombers within striking distance of the country Saturday.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. to Hold Hearing on China’s Efforts to Boost Semiconductor Industry
-
North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Visits Shipyards to Inspect Nuclear Submarine Projects
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends at 6-month Low as Tech Shares Fall, Stronger Yen Weighs (Update 1)
-
North Korea Warns Japan Against Deploying Long-range Missiles in Kyushu, KCNA Says
-
Japan’s Topix Hits 8-Month High as Inflation Data Lifts Banks (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP Revised Down to 2.2 Pct Annual Rise
- 150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Japan to Promote Solar Power Consolidation; Feed-In Tariff System to be Phased out from 2032
- Japan Sells 141,796 Tons of Reserve Rice in Auction