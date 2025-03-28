Strong Earthquake Rocks Thai Capital of Bangkok, Prompting Evacuations from Swaying Buildings
16:15 JST, March 28, 2025
BANGKOK (AP) — A strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the Thai capital Friday, causing buildings to sway.
Germany’s GFZ center for geosciences said the midday temblor was a shallow 10 kilometers, with an epicenter in neighboring Myanmar, according to temporary reports.
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
The greater Bangkok area is home to more than 17 million people, many of whom live in high-rise apartments.
Startled residents poured out of high-rise condominiums and hotels in densely populated central Bangkok. They remained in the streets, seeking shade from the midday sun in the minutes after the quake.
The quake was forceful enough to send water sloshing out of pools, some high up in high-rises, as the tremor shook.
Many buildings were evacuated as they swayed in the rare quake.
The epicenter of the earthquake was in central Myanmar, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of the city of Monywa. There were no immediate reports of the effect of the earthquake in Myanmar, which is in the middle of a civil war.
