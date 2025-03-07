Home>News Services>Associated Press

South Korean Court Orders Impeached President Released from Jail

Pool via Reuters/File
South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the hearing of his impeachment trial over his short-lived imposition of martial law, at the Constitutional Court in Seoul on Feb.20.

The Associated Press

14:24 JST, March 7, 2025

SEOUL (AP) — A South Korean court has ordered impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol to be relased from jail, according to news reports Friday.

The Yonhap News Agency reported that the Seoul Central District Court made the ruling Friday.

Other South Korean media carried similar reports.

Yoon was arrested and indicted in January over alleged rebellion in connection with his Dec. 3 martial law decree.

The court didn’t immediately confirm the reports.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Associated Press Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING