South Korean Court Orders Impeached President Released from Jail

South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the hearing of his impeachment trial over his short-lived imposition of martial law, at the Constitutional Court in Seoul on Feb.20.

SEOUL (AP) — A South Korean court has ordered impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol to be relased from jail, according to news reports Friday.

The Yonhap News Agency reported that the Seoul Central District Court made the ruling Friday.

Other South Korean media carried similar reports.

Yoon was arrested and indicted in January over alleged rebellion in connection with his Dec. 3 martial law decree.

The court didn’t immediately confirm the reports.