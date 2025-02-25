Elevated Parts of Highway Being Built in South Korea Collapses, Killing 3 Workers
14:50 JST, February 25, 2025
SEOUL (AP) — Elevated parts of a highway under construction collapsed in South Korea on Tuesday, killing three workers and injuring six others, officials said.
Ten people were working on the site in the city of Cheonan, about 90 kilometers (55 miles) south of Seoul. They fell when it collapsed and were trapped in the rubble, the National Fire Agency said.
One was found dead in the rubble. Eight injured workers were sent to hospitals before two of them were declared dead there later, according to fire agency officials.
The fire agency said in a statement that five remained in serious condition. It said that rescue workers were trying to find the missing worker.
The cause of the collapse wasn’t immediately known.
Acting President Choi Sang-mok urged authorities to mobilize all available personnel and equipment to salvage the workers.
