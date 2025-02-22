L.A. Mayor Dismisses Fire Chief over Response to Most Destructive Wildfire in CIty History Last Month

AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley talks during a news conference at Harbor–UCLA Medical Center in the West Carson area of Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six weeks after the start of the most destructive wildfire in city history, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ousted the fire chief Friday amid a public rift over preparations for a potential blaze and finger-pointing between the chief and City Hall over responsibility for the devastation.

Bass, a first-term Democrat, said she is removing Chief Kristin Crowley immediately. “Los Angeles needs to move forward. This is a new day,” she told reporters at City Hall.

While Bass initially praised Crowley in the early hours of firefighting, she said she later learned an additional 1,000 firefighters could have been deployed the day the blaze ignited. Additionally, she said Crowley rebuffed a request to prepare a report on the fires that is a critical part of investigations into what happened and why.

“One thousand firefighters who could have been on the job fighting the fires were sent home” on Crowley’s watch, Bass said.

Powerful winds fueled devastating fires

The Palisades Fire began during heavy winds Jan. 7, destroying or damaging nearly 8,000 homes, businesses and other structures and killing at least 12 people in the affluent LA neighborhood. Another wind-whipped fire started the same day in suburban Altadena, a community to the east, killing at least 17 people and destroying or damaging more than 10,000 homes and other buildings.

Bass has been facing criticism for being in Africa as part of a presidential delegation on the day the fire started, even though weather reports had warned of dangerous wind and wildfire conditions in the days before she left.

Speaking at City Hall, Bass said Crowley never notified her of the looming danger before she departed, even though that was standard practice since she took office in December 2022.

“She has my cellphone. She knows she can call me 24/7,” Bass said. “That did not happen this time.”

At City Hall, Bass was pressed again on how she could have been unaware of the fire risk before leaving the country, given widespread media coverage about intensifying winds and tinder-dry conditions. She didn’t appear to respond directly.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it had no comment about the ousting of the chief. Crowley could not immediately be reached for comment. The mayor’s office said the former chief exercised her Civil Service rights to stay with the department but at a lower, yet-to-be determined rank.

Scathing response from firefighters union

The firefighters union sharply criticized Bass’ decision and echoed the former chief’s concerns over the department’s staffing and funding.

Crowley is “being made a scapegoat … without the benefit of a full investigation into what actually happened,” United Firefighters of Los Angeles City, Local 112, said in a statement.

“The reality is our fire department has been understaffed and under-resourced for years — including during Mayor Bass’ time in office,” the union said.

“The LAFD did have operational budget cuts in this fiscal year, including cuts to overtime, brush clearance and civilian positions. In fact, we still have nearly 100 broken down fire engines, trucks and ambulances in the maintenance yard because of civilian mechanic job cuts. This is a city that has neglected its fire department,” the statement said.

Chief was appointed during period of turmoil for LAFD

Crowley was named fire chief in 2022 by Bass’ predecessor at a time when the department was in turmoil over allegations of rampant harassment, hazing and discrimination. She worked for the city fire department for more than 25 years and held nearly every role, including fire marshal, engineer and battalion chief.

Crowley was the department’s first female chief.

Her dismissal followed weeks of growing distance between the mayor and Crowley. As chief, Crowley publicly criticized the city for budget cuts that she said made it harder for firefighters to do their jobs. In January, when the Palisades fire was out of control, Crowley said in televised interviews that her department was underfunded and understaffed and emergency vehicles had been idled because the LAFD didn’t have the mechanics to fix them.

Bass said Friday that the budget was increased, not slashed.

Billionaire developer Rick Caruso, who was defeated by Bass in the 2022 election and has been critical of her wildfire management, called Crowley’s dismissal “very disappointing.”

The chief “spoke honestly about the severe and profoundly ill-conceived budget cuts the Bass administration made to the LAFD,” Caruso said in a post on the social platform X. “Honesty in a high city official should not be a firing offense.”

Africa trip has left mayor facing lingering questions

Since returning to the U.S. last month, an at-times defensive Bass had provided only sketchy insight into her thinking in the days leading up to her departure for Africa. Her absence quickly became an embarrassment –- on her return, she appeared silent with a blank expression when intercepted on camera by a reporter at the airport, who asked repeatedly why she had been gone and if she had regrets.

In televised interviews this week, Bass acknowledged she made a mistake by leaving the city. But she faulted Crowley for failing to alert her about the potentially explosive fire conditions.

Mayor’s tenure reshaped by deadly fire and rebuilding job

Bass’ handling of the Palisades fire and the vast rebuilding job will be the measure of her tenure. She has said that she intends to seek reelection in 2026.

Bass, a former legislator and member of Congress who was on former President Joe Biden’s vice presidential short list, is known for an understated, coalition-building style. Her leadership is being tested as the cleanup and recovery get underway involving the Trump administration, the state, Los Angeles County, the city and other municipalities damaged in the fires, along with an array of government agencies and private interests.

Tensions already have emerged, including local political rivalries, while Trump has been critical of state water policy. Questions have been raised about who is in charge of the rebuilding, with so many entities and officials involved. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has assembled a group of business leaders to dovetail with the larger reconstruction effort.

“This is her first major challenge and she is going to be judged on it, and that could be good or bad,” longtime Democratic consultant Bill Carrick said. For the moment, “she seems to be struggling.”

Responding to a reporter, Bass disputed the idea that her administration is in upheaval.

“The business of the fire department and the city will continue” while the search for a permanent replacement is underway, she said.