US Aircraft Carrier Truman Collides with Merchant Ship near Egypt, but No Injuries Are Reported
13:10 JST, February 15, 2025
WASHINGTON (AP) — The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman was involved in a collision at sea with a merchant vessel near Port Said, Egypt, the Navy said.
The collision occurred late Wednesday while both ships were moving. It did not result in flooding or injuries aboard the carrier, and there was no damage to the ship’s propulsion systems, the Navy said Thursday in a statement.
None of the crew on the merchant ship, the Besiktas-M, were injured either, according to a defense official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details that had not yet been made public.
The Truman, which is based in Norfolk, Virginia, deployed in September to the Mediterranean and the Middle East. It had just completed a port call in Souda Bay, Greece.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Executives at Japan’s Fuji TV and Parent Firm Resign over a Sex Scandal Linked to a Former Star
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Logs Worst Day in 4 Months on US Tariff Worries; Automakers Slump (UPDATE 2)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Falls over 1% as Chip-Related Shares Track Nasdaq Lower (UPDATE 1)
-
Israel Says Truce with Hamas Begins, after Delay
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock down Nearly 1％ as Tech Shares Stumble (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
- Trump says Ishiba to Visit him for Talks This Week; Mentions Former Relationship with Abe