South Korea’s Opposition-Controlled National Assembly Votes to Impeach Acting Leader Han
17:19 JST, December 27, 2024
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s opposition-controlled National Assembly has voted to impeach the country’s acting leader, Han Duck-soo.
The assembly approved the impeachment motion in a 192-0 vote on Friday. Governing party lawmakers boycotted the vote.
Han, the No. 2 official in South Korea, has been the caretaker leader after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by the assembly over his short-lived imposition of martial law earlier this month.
Han’s impeachment further deepens South Korea’s political crisis and damages its international image.
