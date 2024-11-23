Queen Camilla Will Skip Royal Variety Performance as She Recovers from Chest Infection
17:10 JST, November 23, 2024
LONDON (AP) — Queen Camilla will miss her third public engagement in two weeks as she recovers from a chest infection, Buckingham Palace said Friday.
Camilla, 77, was set to attend the annual Royal Variety performance with her husband, King Charles III, but her doctors suggested she not overstretch herself.
“Following a recent chest infection, the Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritize sufficient rest,” the palace said. “With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned.”
Camilla has been carefully returning to her duties after withdrawing from two events commemorating Britain’s war dead earlier this month. The Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in central London is a major event for Britain’s royals.
Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, attended the ceremony after both underwent treatment for cancer earlier this year.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korea Long-Range Ballistic Missile Test Splashes Down between Japan and Russia (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Closes at 2-week Peak as Tech Shares Track Nasdaq Higher (Update 1)
-
Nissan Plans 9,000 Job Cuts, Slashes Annual Profit Outlook
-
Iran Arrests Female Student Who Stripped to Protest Harassment
-
Chinese Solar Firms Go Where US Tariffs Don’t Reach
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- Japan Business Circle Calls for China Resuming Visa-Free Travel; Keizai Doyukai Visit to Country Marks 1st in 8 Years
- Typhoon Kong-rey to Reach South of Japan’s Okinawa on Thursday; JWA Urges High Alert for Strong Winds, Heavy Rain