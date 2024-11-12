35 Dead as a Driver Hits a Crowd in Zhuhai, China
20:17 JST, November 12, 2024
BANGKOK (AP) — Police in China say 35 people were killed and another 43 injured when a driver rammed his car into people exercising at a sports center in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai.
The 62-year-old driver was detained, police said earlier Monday. It was not immediately clear whether it was an attack or an accident. No motive was mentioned, and police said investigations continued.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
New Rules Drive Japanese Trucking Sector to the Brink
-
Nikkei Closes Lower as Chip Stocks Drag, Investors Focus on Earnings (Update 1)
-
G-Shock Watchmaker Casio Delays Earnings Release Due to Ransomware Attack
-
North Korea Long-Range Ballistic Missile Test Splashes Down between Japan and Russia (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Closes at 2-week Peak as Tech Shares Track Nasdaq Higher (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
- 2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority