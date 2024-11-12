35 Dead as a Driver Hits a Crowd in Zhuhai, China

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in China say 35 people were killed and another 43 injured when a driver rammed his car into people exercising at a sports center in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai.

The 62-year-old driver was detained, police said earlier Monday. It was not immediately clear whether it was an attack or an accident. No motive was mentioned, and police said investigations continued.