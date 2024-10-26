Freeman Hits 1st Game-Ending Slam in World Series History as Dodgers Top Yankees 6-3 in Opener
13:06 JST, October 26, 2024
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit the first game-ending grand slam in World Series history with two outs in the 10th inning, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees in a dramatic opener Friday night.
Hobbled by a badly sprained ankle, Freeman homered on the first pitch he saw — an inside fastball from Nestor Cortes — and then dropped his bat before beginning a trot while greeted with a roar from the sellout crowd of 52,394.
In the top of the 10th, Anthony Volpe grounded into a fielder’s choice to shortstop, scoring Jazz Chisholm Jr. from third after he stole two bases, to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead.
It was the third straight World Series opener to go extra innings.
The speedy Chisholm singled off Blake Treinen and then stole second and third for a Yankees team not known for speed.
