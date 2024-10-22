Teen in Custody after 5 Found Dead in Shooting at Home in Washington State, Police Say
13:05 JST, October 22, 2024
FALL CITY, WASH. (AP) — Law enforcement officials found five people killed in a shooting inside a home southeast of Seattle on Monday morning and took a teenager into custody, police said.
Several people called 911 around 5 a.m. to report a shooting in Fall City, Washington, King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mike Mellis said at a media briefing Monday afternoon.
Arriving deputies immediately took one teen into custody while another teenager who had been hurt was taken to a Seattle hospital, Mellis said. Both teens live at the house, Mellis said.
Deputies entering the home found the bodies of five people, he said. Two were adults and three were described by Mellis as young teenagers. No names have been released yet.
“Once bodies were discovered, clearly we understand that this is a hugely significant crime scene,” he said.
Mellis said the shooting appears to involve members of a family, but added that they didn’t yet know how they were related. He also said there was no ongoing threat to the community.
“I have no reason to think that there will be any additional arrests,” he said.
The teen in custody was booked into King County’s juvenile detention facility, according to Mellis. The teen will appear in court for a first hearing on Tuesday or Wednesday, a spokesperson for the county Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in an email.
A neighbor told KING-TV that a couple and their five children lived in the home.
“I’m just in total shock, I keep bursting into tears,” Lynne Trowern, told the news outlet.
An emailed statement Monday evening from King County Councilmember Sarah Perry said the shooting involved a family of seven people.
Sheriff Patricia Cole-Tindall told KING-TV that she was “very sad, very disturbed” to learn about the shooting.
