Liam Payne’s 1D Bandmates, Cheryl, Simon Cowell and More Mourn Singer
10:55 JST, October 19, 2024
LONDON (AP) — Friends, collaborators and fellow musicians have expressed shock and sadness over the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne, who died in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday at age 31.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
-
Israel Declares UN Chief Antonio Guterres ‘Persona Non Grata’ over Iran Attack Response: Foreign Ministry
-
Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in Beirut Strike, Israel’s Military Says
-
Foreigners Turn Net Sellers of Japanese Stocks for 2024 on Concerns Over Yen Strength
-
South Korea’s Han Kang Wins 2024 Nobel Literature Prize
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!