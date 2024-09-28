Home>News Services>Associated Press

Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in Beirut Strike, Israel’s Military Says

AP Photo
An Israeli soldier carries a shell next to a tank in northern Israel on Friday.

The Associated Press

17:13 JST, September 28, 2024

TEL AVIV (AP) — The Israeli military said Saturday that they had killed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah militant group, in a strike in Beirut on Friday.

The military said that they carried out a precise airstrike while Hezbollah leadership was meeting at their headquarters in Dahiyeh, south of Beirut.

Nasrallah has lead Hezbollah for more than three decades.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Associated Press Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING