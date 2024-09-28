Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in Beirut Strike, Israel’s Military Says
17:13 JST, September 28, 2024
TEL AVIV (AP) — The Israeli military said Saturday that they had killed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah militant group, in a strike in Beirut on Friday.
The military said that they carried out a precise airstrike while Hezbollah leadership was meeting at their headquarters in Dahiyeh, south of Beirut.
Nasrallah has lead Hezbollah for more than three decades.
