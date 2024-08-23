A Hotel Fire in South Korea Killed at Least 7 People and Injured 12
10:20 JST, August 23, 2024
A fire broke out at a hotel in the South Korean city of Bucheon on Thursday, killing at least seven people and injuring 12 others, officials said.
Kim In-jae, the director of Bucheon’s public health department, said at a briefing that three of the injured people were in serious condition. The injured were being treated at six nearby hospitals.
Lee Sang-don, an official with the Bucheon Fire Station, said the nine-story hotel had 23 guests when the fire broke out Thursday evening.
Lee said the fire, which began on the eighth floor, was extinguished as of Thursday night. The cause was being investigated, he said.
The victims were found scattered in halls and stairways, and the number could increase as emergency workers search the building, Lee said.
More than 150 firefighters and 46 vehicles were deployed to put out the fire.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Alain Delon: Women He Loved and Left
-
Japan Ends Megaquake Advisory on Nankai Trough Disasters
-
How Lahaina’s More than 150-year-old Banyan Tree Is Coming Back to Life after Devastating Fire
-
US and Allies Prepare to Defend Israel as Netanyahu Says It’s Already in ‘Multi-Front War’ with I
-
How Coca-Cola Tried and Failed to Suppress a Boycott over Gaza
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- BOJ Decides to Raise Short-term Policy Interest Rate to Around 0.25%
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)