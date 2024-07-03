BTS Member Jin Expected to Take Part in Paris Olympics as a Torchbearer from South Korea
10:42 JST, July 3, 2024
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, will be an Olympic torchbearer at the Paris games after recently completing his mandatory military service.
The 31-year-old singer is expected to represent South Korea in the torch relay in hopes of spreading the message of “harmony” and “peace,” according to a statement. He finished his 18-month military service last month.
Jin along with the other torchbearers are scheduled to go across various historic sites of the host country. The specific schedule has not been disclosed.
The torch relay began in April.
Jin began his military service at a front-line South Korean military boot camp in late 2022. His other group members — comprised of Jung Kook, V, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope — are currently serving their military duties.
A day after being released from military duty, Jin hosted the annual BTS debut anniversary celebration FESTA in Seoul with activities including trying out foods, performances and dance challenges.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
The Sun Rises over Normandy’s Beaches on D-Day’s 80th Anniversary
-
King Charles Banknotes Enter Circulation in U.K.
-
It’s Not as World-Famous as Ramen or Sushi. but the Humble Onigiri Is Soul Food in Japan
-
Putin to Visit North Korea Starting Tuesday for Talks with Kim Jong Un, Both Countries Say
-
Japan Video-Sharing Site Niconico Hit by Cyberattack
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- Japan Logs Largest April Current Account Surplus
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags