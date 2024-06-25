International Court Seeks Arrest of former Russian Defense Minister Shoigu over Attacks on Ukrainian Civilian Targets
20:15 JST, June 25, 2024
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants Tuesday for Russia’s former defense minister and its military chief of staff for attacking civilian targets in Ukraine.
The court is accusing former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov of war crimes and the crime against humanity of inhumane acts.
The court said in a statement that warrants were issued because judges considered there were reasonable grounds to believe that the men are responsible for “missile strikes carried out by the Russian armed forces against the Ukrainian electric infrastructure” from Oct. 10, 2022 until at least March 9, 2023.
During this time-frame, a large number of strikes against numerous electric power plants and sub-stations were carried out by the Russian armed forces in multiple locations in Ukraine, the court added.
There is no immediate likelihood of either suspect being detained. Russia isn’t a member of the global court, doesn’t recognize its jurisdiction and refuses to hand over suspects.
Last year, the court also issued a warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.
Putin replaced Shoigu as defense minister in a Cabinet shakeup in May as he began his fifth term as president. He appointed Shoigu as secretary of Russia’s Security Council, the Kremlin said.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Guilty: Trump Becomes First Former U.S. President Convicted of Felony Crimes
-
The Sun Rises over Normandy’s Beaches on D-Day’s 80th Anniversary
-
King Charles Banknotes Enter Circulation in U.K.
-
Putin to Visit North Korea Starting Tuesday for Talks with Kim Jong Un, Both Countries Say
-
Japan Video-Sharing Site Niconico Hit by Cyberattack
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags