I’m at My Limit, but Should I Continue Working as a Nursery School Teacher?

Dear Troubleshooter:

I’m a woman in my 30s working as a nursery school teacher.

I have been working at my current job for more than 10 years. I spend every day with children, and my days are filled with joy. At the same time, I often wonder whether I should continue my job.

There is a chronic staff shortage at my workplace. Even though I want to spend one-on-one time with the children, I’m sometimes so preoccupied with my next task and thinking about safety that I cannot even properly look at them or listen to them.

On the other hand, there are moments when I’m really touched by the children, such as when they’re able to put their shoes away properly and when I see them apologize to each other after a fight. Such moments always make me realize how amazing this job is.

Seeing their smiles encourages me and makes me want to continue my job. But at the same time, I sometimes feel like I’m at my limit, both physically and mentally. It makes me wonder if I can continue.

I’m caught between the sense of satisfaction I get from my job and the tough work environment. How should I adjust the way I work?

J, Nagano Prefecture

Dear Ms. J:

Not many people can experience such heartwarming moments at work. I envy you. It must have been those moments that kept you working as a nursery school teacher for more than 10 years.

However, currently, you are so busy that you cannot even properly look at the children or listen to them, leaving you feeling drained with no place to relax. It is not surprising, since the energy you gain from directly interacting with the children is being depleted. But it is not easy to change or improve the way you work.

How about making a big change in the way you think? Instead of changing the way you work, you should try and change the way you spend your time off from work.

As soon as you leave your workplace, it is important to forget everything and think about things that are unrelated to work.

Find some leisurely activity in which you can lose yourself. The key to resetting your mind is not just taking a break, but actively looking for joy and pleasure away from work.

Right now, your mind is probably occupied with thoughts of the children and work. From now on, I recommend you reflect on yourself and find something that interests you.

This will give you strength to continue your work.

Tomomi Fujiwara, writer