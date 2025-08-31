How Could I Get in the Right Frame of Mind for a New Marriage After a Rapid Divorce?





Dear Troubleshooter:

I’m a female company employee in my 20s. I previously married a man introduced to me by a marriage agency I registered with last year. I signed up for the agency after things did not work out with people whom I had met through a dating app or at work.

We married six months after we met. He is nine years older than me.

But he never intended to marry. He registered with the agency as an excuse to avoid an arranged marriage his mother had encouraged.

He had established his own rigid set of rules and disliked being interfered with or having his freedom restricted. That left me leading a separate life from him while living under the same roof from the beginning of our marriage. Although I tried to reach some kind of compromise, he told me he cannot change. We divorced six months after marrying.

I’ve been enjoying my alone time since, but I sometimes worry about the future while reflecting on my divorce. I want to marry again, but I want to choose my next partner carefully.

I’m worried about becoming less flexible just like him as I become older. I’m not sure if I should get remarried, but if I decide to do so, how should I even go about doing it?

— R, Hyogo Prefecture

Dear Ms. R:

It was deceptive of him to marry you in name only. That must have been a painful experience for you.

You do not have to be fettered by societal gaze when you marry or divorce. Whether you will look for your marriage partner or not is entirely up to you. If you have a desire to marry again, there is no need to hesitate.

These days, more and more people are getting divorced after many years of marriage. You divorced, however, not because of your marriage breaking down, but because of failures in your efforts to find a partner. There must have been something significant you overlooked. I suggest you take a careful look at what happened.

What sort of viewpoint did you have when you considered him? Factors such as his job and how much he earned certainly are no small matter, but before getting married I think you should have tried sharing your thoughts with him on household chores, free time and child-rearing, or even if you want children in the future.

Once you start your marriage, you will face differences in what you think or become emotional with each other. It is crucial to try to compromise at such times. Ultimately, the key lies in whether you are on the same wavelength as the person you are with.

Try getting to know your future partner without rushing things. I hope you will find a wonderful person who can help you overcome the pain of your first marriage.

— Yutaka Ono, psychiatrist