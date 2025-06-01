I’m Worried about My Son’s Behavior as He Was Caught Shoplifting
11:47 JST, June 1, 2025
Dear Troubleshooter:
I’m a female part-time employee in my 40s. My husband is a company employee, and we have three sons in junior high and high school.
The other day, my youngest son, who is in his first year of junior high, shoplifted with a friend.
The store called the police, who questioned him, and he regrets what he did. My husband and I were both very shocked, and our whole family can no longer laugh and be carefree.
When he was in elementary school, he was a well-behaved boy in public but selfish at home. Unfortunately, he was teased and bullied, which made him feel bad.
His current homeroom teacher told me that he has become friends with a group of mischievous kids who tease and bully others and make their classmates uncomfortable. I’m worried my son is behaving badly out of fear of becoming a target again.
My husband and I are trying very hard to talk to him about not doing anything bad. How can we convey this in a way that will get through to him?
F, Chiba Prefecture
Dear Ms. F:
It is understandable that your family is in shock after the shoplifting incident. Moreover, because the homeroom teacher told you that your child is friends with a group of mischievous kids, I can understand your concern for his future.
It is not unusual for a quiet child to suddenly become friends with a group of conspicuous children at the start of junior high school. Many children wish to change their behavior because of the painful experiences they had during elementary school.
Of course, the shoplifting itself is impermissible, but try viewing it as lucky for him that it was discovered at this time. If he had not been caught, he might have been more likely to have continued behaving badly with his friends.
Aside from the shoplifting, why not take this opportunity to openly express to him that as his parents, you and your husband are concerned about his friendships? Find out why he is hanging out with these children and if he has anything troubling him. Ask him what he thinks of their behavior, which annoys his classmates. Try to encourage him to tell you his true feelings about what he really wants to do.
Relay that information to his homeroom teacher and ask them to keep an eye on your son.
Your son understands how hard it is to be bullied. During his adolescence, I hope he will try to develop the ability to look at himself objectively.
Naoki Ogi, education commentator
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Red Carpet of Shirley Poppies in Bloom at Western Tokyo Park; Total of 1.8 Million Flowers Fill Area
-
Fukuoka: Red Trolley Train Runs Through Mountainous Village; Passengers Get Once-in-a-Month Experience
-
Neko Pitcher
-
100-Meter-Long Koinobori Carp Streamer Flies in Park in Japan; About 70,000 People Gather at Park
-
‘Rice Meister’ Shares Tips on How to Cook Tasty Stockpiled Rice; Soaking, Adding Sake Among Tricks to Restore Old Rice
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
ADB to Discuss Ending Loans to China Following Demand by U.S., ADB President Says
-
Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; Increase of 16.1% from Previous Year
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries
-
Rice Prices Dip for First Time in 18 Weeks as Govt Stockpiles Reach Supermarket