I’m in My 70s and Feel Bitter After Breaking Up with My Boyfriend
15:28 JST, May 25, 2025
Dear Troubleshooter:
I’m a woman in my 70s. For two years, I dated a man in his 60s that I met through a dating site.
We communicated through the Line app, but whenever our conversations became awkward, he would abruptly stop talking to me. Even though I wasn’t at fault, I would always send him a message first.
He stopped contacting me again and unlike before, I decided to wait for him to reach out. Three weeks passed, and I ended up texting him.
He replied that he had started dating another woman he met through a dating site. He said that he couldn’t continue our relationship because he has a girlfriend who is very special to him now.
It had only been three weeks, and I just can’t believe he already started dating someone else. I wish he had at least told me before ending our relationship.
I truly loved him. But thinking that he might have seen me as just another fling makes me feel so hurt and angry. I can’t stop thinking about it.
— A, Fukuoka Prefecture
Dear Ms. A:
Reading your letter, I am overwhelmed by your youthful feelings.
You have fallen in love with a man you met through a dating site after turning 70, and still suffering from jealousy even after breaking up.
The man, in his 60s, seems to be flitting from one woman to another like a butterfly.
Young people say things like “love is such a hassle,” but I wish the two of you could tell them “Take a cue from us” and give them a jolt.
I went on 43 blind dates in the past, and matchmakers all said the same thing: “A person who has been married even once can remarry again no matter their age.”
The same applies to love, doesn’t it? Women are said to have a tendency to “overwrite” their past relationships quickly when it comes to love.
Since you’ve found someone who can ignite your passion after turning 70, I’m sure you’ll have new opportunities in the future.
I’m cheering for you to meet someone even more wonderful than your previous partner.
— Eiko Yamaguchi, writer
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
210-Year-Old Iconic Weeping Cherry Tree in Full Bloom in Japan’s Akita
-
Oyamazakura Cherry Trees now in Full Bloom in Fukushima; ‘Rare Cherry Blossoms’ were Planted in 2001 to Celebrate Birth of Princess Aiko
-
Cherry Blossoms Met with Unseasonal Snow in Hokkaido
-
Red Carpet of Shirley Poppies in Bloom at Western Tokyo Park; Total of 1.8 Million Flowers Fill Area
-
Wisteria in Full Bloom Delight Visitors to Narita Temple in Japan’s Chiba; Blossoms at Peak During Golden Week
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Rents Mark 30-Year-High Rate of Rise; Decrease in Disposable Income May Dampen Personal Consumption
-
Japanese Govt Mulls Raising Number of Cars to be Imported Under Simplified Screen System in U.S. Tariff Negotiations
-
Japan Must Boost Its ‘Indispensability,’ Urges JETRO Chair; Convince United States That Cooperation Will Be Beneficial
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
ADB to Discuss Ending Loans to China Following Demand by U.S., ADB President Says