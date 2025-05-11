As a Homemaker, I’m Fed Up with Having No Financial Freedom
12:26 JST, May 11, 2025
Dear Troubleshooter:
I’m a homemaker in my 30s and have a 1-year-old child.
My husband gives me ¥80,000 in allowance every month and says to keep half in the individual-type defined contribution pension plan (iDeCo) and the Nippon Individual Savings Account small-lot investment system, known as NISA. He also says I should discuss with him what to use the rest of the money for before spending it.
I had a fight with him last year when I told him I want to buy a ¥7,000 set of commemorative stamps featuring a well-known athlete. He told me I should not spend money on such things, saying, “It’s a waste of money to buy something that can’t be sold later.” But I disagree because I would feel happy just by owning them.
I bought the stamps with savings I accrued before we got married. But we fought again when I told him about the purchase. He told me to cancel the NISA account immediately. “Give me back everything accrued on the account as my money was used,” he said.
I became a homemaker because he wanted me to stay home for our child. I rarely buy things for myself. I’m fed up with having to be financially dependent on him and having no financial freedom.
R, Tokyo
Dear Ms. R:
People perceive the value of money according to the era and environment in which they grew up, so it is natural for even a wife and a husband to have opposing views.
You cannot judge which is better between a wife who finds happiness in commemorative stamps of heroes, and a husband who views value according to resale prices at a recycling market, since they navigate the world differently.
That said, you seem to have far greater financial literacy than your husband, who demanded that you cancel an investment account that only serves a purpose if active long-term.
For you, I think the real issue is not about money. You think you are financially dependent on your husband, but he is also, if I were to use the same expression, dependent on you for chores and child-rearing. You should confirm your respective roles first, instead of talking about dependence, since a husband and a wife are equal.
If he refuses to do so and continues to one-sidedly restrict your spending and deprive you of your freedom, which could mentally drive you into a corner, this could constitute abuse. You can contact the Japan Legal Support Center for assistance.
I believe the work of a homemaker cannot be translated into financial value; the homemaker’s existence itself is meaningful. Your husband can work without concern because you are at home taking care of the child. There is no question that wives also need days off, and things to treat themselves with.
Hazuki Saisho, writer
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Mid-20th Century Shopping Street in Tokyo Soon to be Demolished; Shops, Atmosphere Evokes Nostalgic Feelings
-
210-Year-Old Iconic Weeping Cherry Tree in Full Bloom in Japan’s Akita
-
Giant Cherry Blossom Tree Resembling Waterfall Draws Visitors to Fukushima Pref. Town; Tree Believed to be Over 1,000 Years Old
-
Wisteria in Full Bloom at Tokyo’s Kameido Tenjin Shrine; Tourists, Worshippers Mesmerized by Flowers
-
Oyamazakura Cherry Trees now in Full Bloom in Fukushima; ‘Rare Cherry Blossoms’ were Planted in 2001 to Celebrate Birth of Princess Aiko
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030
- Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’