I Want to Retire Early But Don’t Want Others to Think I’m Running Away; I Have a Plan for my ‘Second Life’





Dear Troubleshooter:

I’m a male public servant in my early 50s. I’m a mid-ranking manager and have been devoted to my job.

I’m close to retirement but feel frustrated because there are colleagues who are younger than me and some who started working at the office at the same time as I did who have been promoted to positions above me. I don’t expect to get any more promotions going forward.

These days, I have more chances to leave work early and have more free time on my days off. My wife suffers from stiff shoulders, and our three children work and support themselves. I spent about ¥1 million on studying physical therapy at school because I want to help them. I take care of their problems every day, and after I retire, I want to open a clinic at home and take care of my neighbors.

My wife and I have a good relationship. We go on a trip every month, and eat out and drink at our favorite izakaya. Since our children got jobs instead of going to university, we are able to own our house and have more than ¥50 million in savings.

I want to retire early, at around 55 years old, and work about three days a week to earn around ¥100,000 a month. I’d like to spend the rest of my time running the clinic and enjoying trips with my wife.

But since it’s common to work until you’re 65, I am worried that people may think I’m running away from my current situation at work because I’m not going to get promoted anymore.

— U, Osaka Prefecture

Dear Mr. U:

The days of working until retirement and spending your golden years in comfort are gone. Some people who pushed their way to the top of the ladder even say they do not know what to do with their lives after retirement, but you have a concrete plan.

You studied physical therapy for your family, and that will serve as both a job and mental sustenance after you retire. I think you are a role model in a time when more people are living to be almost 100 years old.

You said you don’t expect to get promoted any more, but maybe that’s a message from the heaven that it’s time to start your second life.

There is no need to continue working out of only a sense of responsibility. You can get involved in whatever feels worthwhile and what others appreciate. If you’re enjoying your hobbies and spending time with your family, no one will think you have run away. Rather, they will envy you.

That said, you should take necessary measures to realize your plan. Are you sure you aren’t going to take a loss in terms of your retirement allowance or pension when starting your second career? Or do you have enough initial capital to open your clinic?

Listen to the advice of the people around you. Discuss the matter with your family and find the right time to begin your second life. I’m rooting for you.

— Masahiro Yamada, university professor