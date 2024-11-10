I’m Worried If I Can Rebuild My Life after Being Released from Prison

The Japan News



Dear Troubleshooter:

I’m in my 40s. Since I was a teenager, I had been a member of an organized criminal gang and committed crimes. I’ve been in prison for about 10 years and am set to be released soon. But I’m worried about my future when I’m out.

While in prison, the amount of outside world information and contact I can have is limited. When I’m released, I’ll receive less than ¥300,000 which I earned while working in prison. So it will be very difficult for me to prepare for life outside.

It’s terrifying how fast society is changing, and I worry about many things such as the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple wars, the weaker yen and distrust in politics.

I have a wife and two children who were very young when I was arrested. My wife raised them by herself. My heart aches when I think about how difficult it was for her and our children and how lonely they must have been. I even thought about dying.

However, my wife recently sent me a letter, the first contact I have had with her for some time. The letter was written by my children, who said they want to see me. It has made determined to continue living to make amends to my family.

At my age, is it possible to rebuild my life while being labeled as a former criminal gang member and former convict?

F, location withheld

Dear Mr. F:

What made me stop wanting to commit a crime? I ask myself this question every time I read and hear about a case of a parent being killed by a child who was caring for them. I must admit that after feeling exhausted while caring for my parents, I sometimes wished that they weren’t around.

But I had people who supported me. I had a job and a family. I don’t know how things would have worked out if I didn’t have any of them in my life. Thinking back, I was treading a fine line.

You, on the other hand, crossed the line. Your crime will never be forgiven, and you can’t erase the fact that you’ve ruined people’s lives.

Data shows that about half of those released from prison committed crimes again within five years. Of those, about 70% of them were unemployed.

Is this because they don’t have anyone around that can understand them, or would it be the same if they did have someone? Either way, I believe that this country is too harsh on those who have make mistakes in the past.

I personally cannot say that I believe in you after reading this letter. However, there is one thing that I want you to know.

If you truly want to change, there are people who will do their best to support you. These are the words that I heard from an acquaintance of mine who works for an employer that is willing to hire former prisoners.

There are people who understand out there. Make a strong effort to look out for them and connect with them in a serious way. Like you, we are all baffled by the rapid changes of the times. Please join us so we can create a world where we can restart our lives as many times as we need.

Hazuki Saisho, writer