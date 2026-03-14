Hiroshima: Yamato Museum to Reopen on April 23 after Major Renovation

Courtesy of the Yamato Museum

The third-floor gallery during renovation, where aircraft propellers and engines will be newly displayed, in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture.

KURE, Hiroshima — The Yamato Museum in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, known for its display of a one-tenth scale model of the former Imperial Japanese Navy battleship Yamato, will reopen on April 23 after completing a large-scale renovation. The museum has been closed since February last year as it upgraded restrooms, air-conditioning systems and elevators, while also expanding and enhancing its exhibits.

The museum’s signature one-tenth scale Yamato model — 26.3 meters long— looks new again after a repainting of the hull and minor scratches were repaired. The chrysanthemum crest on the bow was also resized to about two-thirds of its previous dimensions, reflecting findings from more recent research.

Exhibits on the third floor have been extensively replaced, with the museum adding many more full-size items such as aircraft engines and propellers as well as steam engines. The number of displayed objects has increased by roughly 300 to about 2,100 in total. On the first floor, digital displays will project images of records including rosters of crew members who died in the war, personal memoirs and letters.

Courtesy of the Yamato Museum

The one-tenth scale model of the battleship Yamato after repainting and repairs

To ease congestion in the entrance hall, the museum’s gift shop has been relocated to a newly built structure. A large screen has also been installed on the entrance wall to showcase videos introducing special exhibitions and the museum itself.

Kure became home to a naval munitions factory in 1903, producing warships and other vessels, and the Yamato was built there. The Yamato Museum first opened on April 23, 2005. Up until its closure last year, the museum had welcomed a total of about 16.91 million visitors, making it one of Hiroshima Prefecture’s leading attractions.