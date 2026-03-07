Tottori: Improving Environment for Cycling Tourists; Bicycle Assembly Spaces Established at Airport, Train Stations

Courtesy of Tottori Prefecture

Cyclists work on their bikes at the bicycle assembly and disassembly space at Tottori Airport in Tottori.

TOTTORI — The Tottori prefectural government is now setting up spaces where tourists using bicycles can assemble and disassemble them at train stations and airports when arriving in or departing the prefecture.

A bicycle assembly and disassembly area was completed at JR Tottori Station in January, while the one already in place at JR Kurayoshi Station will be expanded, with changing rooms and more functions to be added by the end of this fiscal year.

The first space for cyclists visiting the prefecture by mass transportation was completed at Tottori Airport in March 2024, followed by Yonago Airport and Kurayoshi Station in March 2025. Bicycle parts, such as tubes, are sold at both airports, which offer changing rooms for cyclists’ use as well.

The cyclists’ space at Tottori Station sits near the south exit, and cycling maps and flyers for bicycle-related events are in stock at the station’s Tottori City information center, which additionally allows visitors to borrow air pumps, wrenches and other tools. Kurayoshi Station is working to make its own cyclists’ space able to offer tools and changing rooms for visitors to use and sell bicycle parts.

West Japan Railway Co. has been operating “cycle trains,” which allow cyclists to bring their bikes on board without disassembling them, between Tottori and Yonago stations on the Sanin Line since April 2025, in cooperation with the prefectural government. Currently, cycle train services make three trips in each direction per day on weekends and holidays.

The prefectural government also finished setting a 152-kilometer course for a cycling road across the prefecture in 2020, completing a process begun in 2016.