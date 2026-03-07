Osaka: Little Mermaid Statue at Port Glows in Sunset, Area Feels Like a Trip Overseas

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Little Mermaid statue sits atop a rock facing the sea toward Denmark, the birthplace of the fairy tale “The Little Mermaid.”

OSAKA — A Little Mermaid statue sits on the seashore and gazes pensively into the distance near the Osaka Aquarium Kaiyukan and the Tempozan Ferris Wheel, two of Osaka’s famous tourist spots.

For about 30 years, the statue has quietly watched the development of Osaka Port, a thriving trading port.

The statue quietly sits atop a rock and faces the port, which is busy with cruise and cargo ships. Her gaze is directed toward Denmark, her homeland. The statue is modeled after the mermaid princess from Hans Christian Andersen’s famous classic fairy tale “The Little Mermaid,” depicting her torn between her prince on land and her mermaid sisters in the sea.

Hearing their inviting voices, she is unable to choose whom to join.

According to the Osaka Ports and Harbors Bureau, the statue was given to Osaka by a Danish brewery in 1995 to promote cultural exchange between Copenhagen Port and Osaka Port.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A view of the mermaid statue from the front

The bronze statue, including its pedestal, stands about 145 centimeters tall. It is a replica of a famous statue in Copenhagen Port, though about four-fifths the size of the original. Initially, it was installed in the sea near a quay about 200 meters south of its current location.

Osaka Port, which opened in 1868, was once Japan’s leading trade port. However, due to wars and natural disasters, it fell significantly behind Yokohama Port and Kobe Port.

“I was thrilled and thought, ‘Such a wonderful thing has come to Osaka! It will make Osaka Port vibrant,’” Masafumi Arita, 73, who attended the statue presentation event 31 years ago as an employee of the Bureau, recalled fondly.

Although the statue became a symbol of Osaka Port, it had one drawback: Its offshore location made it inaccessible.

Tomone Yoshida, of the aquarium’s facility maintenance team, proposed relocating it, as she felt sad it often went unnoticed.

The statue moved to its current location in 2017 as part of a project commemorating the 150th anniversary of the port’s opening.

The statue is installed inside a semicircular water basin, whose surface, depending on the viewing angle, appears to connect to the sea. The railing on the seaward side is decorated with a wave and bubble design.

It has become popular as a photo spot for tourists and a walking route for local residents. Some people even toss coins into the basin.

The location is also a highly popular sunset spot, offering a panoramic view of the sun setting over Osaka Bay.

Young people gather there to enjoy the beautiful sunset and the statue.

Yoshida said, “I hope more people will learn about this statue and that this area will attract many people.”

Classic cars galore

About 80 classic cars are on display in red brick warehouse buildings in the Glion (pronounced “gee lion”) Museum, about a 7-minute walk south of Osakako Station. The cars from the past, including Fords and Chevrolets, are arranged by era and theme, evoking the retro atmosphere of Osaka as a port city.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Various classic cars are on display in red brick warehouse buildings.

The warehouse buildings, built about 100 years ago to form a sea transport base, were refurbished and opened as a museum in 2015. Their interior retains traces of the original passageways and doors from their warehouse days. The cars on display include rare ones that were used in the filming of The Godfather series. The cinematic setting has made the facility a popular photo spot.

“You can experience the atmosphere of visiting overseas while being right here in Osaka,” an employee of the facility’s operating company said.

Whale shark floats in latte

At nearby Osaka Aquarium Kaiyukan, two whale sharks entertain visitors.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A whale shark made of marshmallow floats in a latte with its mouth wide open.

The “cafe R.O.F” in the facility offers views of deep-sea creatures in a relaxing atmosphere. At the cafe, the “Whale Shark Latte,” priced at ¥800 including tax, was added to the menu at the end of last year. The idea of the latte was conceived by cafe manager Yumi Maekura while she was observing a whale shark’s feeding routine in the back area.

The drink features a whale shark made of marshmallow floating on top with its mouth wide open, making an adorable sight. Before drinking, if you use a spoon to sprinkle pink, coarse sugar particles, which are meant to look like krill, a small crustacean, you can feel as if you were feeding a whale shark.