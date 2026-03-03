Takayama Among World’s Top 10 Most Welcoming Cities for 2026; 2nd Japanese Municipality to Receive Honor

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Luiz Rodrigues, right, presents a plaque to Takayama Mayor Akira Tanaka in Takayama, Gifu Prefecture.

Takayama, Gifu Prefecture, has been selected for Booking.com’s list of the top 10 most welcoming cities in the world for 2026, the major travel booking site has announced.

The city, the only Japanese one selected for the list this year, is the second municipality in the country to receive the honor, following Fujikawaguchiko in Yamanashi Prefecture, which made the list in 2024.

The list is compiled using over 370 million traveler reviews, with the selection determined by the high percentage of top-rated accommodations in each city.

Other cities on the list this year include Montepulciano, Italy; Harrogate, the United Kingdom; and Magong, Taiwan.

Mayor Akira Tanaka received a commemorative plaque on behalf of Takayama from Luiz Rodrigues, the company’s representative in Japan, at a ceremony held in the city to mark the achievement.

Rodrigues praised the city, saying the achievement proved that regional tourist destinations can compete and succeed on the global stage.

“We are working to welcome guests with respect and ensure they leave with a smile,” Tanaka said. “We want to develop the city further into one that’s chosen by people from all over the world.”