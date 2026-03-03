Weeping Plum Blossoms in Full Bloom in Nagoya; Visitors Can Enjoy 700 Trees, 12 Varieties
15:10 JST, March 3, 2026
NAGOYA — Weeping plum blossoms are in full bloom at Dela Farm, a municipal agriculture center in Nagoya.
Visitors can enjoy viewing the red, white and pink blossoms of about 700 weeping plum trees, which include 12 varieties, and smelling their sweet fragrance.
“Even my daughter, who isn’t a year old, looked so happy seeing the blossoms,” said a 47-year-old company worker visiting with his family from Kariya, Aichi Prefecture. “Looking at the flowers, it feels like spring has come.”
Top Articles in Features
-
Tokyo’s New Record-Breaking Fountain Named ‘Tokyo Aqua Symphony’
-
Sapporo Snow Festival Opens with 210 Snow and Ice Sculptures at 3 Venues in Hokkaido, Features Huge Dogu
-
High-Hydration Bread on the Rise, Seeing Increase in Specialty Shops, Recipe Searches
-
Heirs to Kyoto Talent: Craftsman Works to Keep Tradition of ‘Kinran’ Brocade Alive Through Initiatives, New Creations
-
Maltese Pavilion’s Famous Ftira Bread Now Available in Osaka; Loaves Became Popular during 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan