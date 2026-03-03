Hot word :

Weeping Plum Blossoms in Full Bloom in Nagoya; Visitors Can Enjoy 700 Trees, 12 Varieties

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Weeping plum blossoms are in full bloom at Dela Farm in Tempaku Ward, Nagoya.

15:10 JST, March 3, 2026

NAGOYA — Weeping plum blossoms are in full bloom at Dela Farm, a municipal agriculture center in Nagoya.

Visitors can enjoy viewing the red, white and pink blossoms of about 700 weeping plum trees, which include 12 varieties, and smelling their sweet fragrance.

“Even my daughter, who isn’t a year old, looked so happy seeing the blossoms,” said a 47-year-old company worker visiting with his family from Kariya, Aichi Prefecture. “Looking at the flowers, it feels like spring has come.”

