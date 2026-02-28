Yamaguchi: Fantastical Light Shows Bring Misuzu Kaneko’s Children’s Poetry to Life

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Lights projected in the shape of snowflakes decorate the promenade of Nagato Yumoto Onsen in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

NAGATO, Yamaguchi — The promenade at Nagato Yumoto Onsen in Yamaguchi Prefecture has been adorned with fantastical light shows depicting the world of Misuzu Kaneko’s poetry.

Kaneko (1903-1930), a children’s poet born in Nagato in the prefecture, is known for such works as “Watashi to Kotori to Suzu to” (A bell, a bird and me).

Community development firm Nagato Yumoto Onsen Machi Co. holds the illumination event every winter, and it has spread by word of mouth as an opportunity to feel close to Misuzu’s poetry, and attracts tourists from Fukuoka Prefecture and the Kansai region.

Illuminations inspired by Kaneko’s poem will be projected onto the promenade from around sunset to 10 p.m. through March 8.

For the light show synchronized with a narration of one of her works, “Yuki” (Snow), large snowflakes appeared on the stairs leading down to the riverbank, illuminated by lights evoking a blue sky.

Visiting families can be seen taking photos of the displays on their smartphones.