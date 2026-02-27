Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula Offers Unique Drift Ice Walking Tour

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People walk on ice floes during a tour in the Utoro district of Shari Town on Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula.

Tours to walk on drift ice are being held in the Utoro district of Shari Town on Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula.

Near Utoro port, ice that has drifted south from the Sea of Okhotsk has spread across the entire coastal area. Tourists wearing highly waterproof dry suits listened to explanations from guides before walking on the ice floes and partially submersing themselves in the gaps between them to take photos. Everyone fully enjoyed the frigid natural environment.

“We hope visitors experience the wonders of Shiretoko through the drift ice walk and pass this experience on to the next generation,” said Nao Iwayama, a representative of Shinra, which operates the Shiretoko nature guide tours in Shari. Shinra has run the tours for about 30 years.

The tours are expected to continue until late March, when the drift ice typically starts to melt.